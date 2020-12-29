I will complete all projects I started---Barbara Oteng-Gyasi 

The Member of Parliament for Preatea Huni - Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi has fulfilled yet Another promise by connecting the people of Afukey and other Communities to the national grid.

This came when the Member of Parliament promised the people her outfit will make sure they will also enjoy electricity during her 2020 campaign Tour.

Even though she lost the seat, but still kept to her promise by completing the project.

The chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities were excited and thanked the Member of Parliament whose tuner of office will end on the 6th of January 2021 for her kind gesture and asked her not to ignore them but used her influence in government to bring development to their communities even though she will not be a Member of Parliament by 7th of January 2021.

TheBattleIStillRemainsTheLord's