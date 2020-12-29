ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2020 Health

Childhood obesity is real, encourage your children to exercise - Dr. Arthur advise parents

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
The Medical Superintendent of the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast, Dr. Justice Arthur has advised parents to either encourage their children to exercise or perform some minor exercises with them in order to prevent childhood obesity.

He said childhood obesity is a health condition that affects children, a very disturbing health condition.

He explained that the most common causes are genetic factors, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns or a combination of these factors.

Speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central, Dr. Arthur advised that, due to Covid-19, most children have been at home just eating and idling about. "This has caused some children to gain more weight than normal hence making them obese".

He further cautioned parents to ensure that their children eat a healthy and balanced diet and also exercise in order to put their health in good shape. "Even walking with your children under your supervision is a good exercise which parents can adopt".

Outlining the health benefits of exercise to children, the Medical Superintendent said exercises help to improve the memory of kids to help them to learn better.

Additionally, he noted that children who exercise are able to sleep better and all these help in their development.

He took the opportunity to caution adults to be careful about what they eat during the Christmas festivities to avoid gaining too much weight after the festive season.

"Normally during such occasions, most young people indulge in drink driving, while others too drink and ride motorcycles with reckless abandon," Dr. Arthur stated.

According to him, such behaviours leads to accidents and needless loss of lives.

He ended by cautioning that the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet and so "everyone must wear nose masks and also observe the necessary physical distance as much as possible. I wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

