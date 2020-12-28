ModernGhanalogo

A/R: Fire guts slum in Asokore Mampong
More than 50 persons have been displaced after fire swept through wooden structures at a slum in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire according to the victims started at about 1:30 am on Monday and burnt about 12 of the wooden structures located at Nima-Mok, a suburb of the municipality.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Assembly Member for the Adukrom Electoral area, Abdul-Rashid Musah says he is liaising with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to get aid for the victims.

“We called the Fire Service when the fire was reported. They didn’t come early but eventually they came and quenched the fire. So many things have been destroyed to the ground- no one has been able to take a penny. Many are vulnerable people including scrap dealers and head potters. We have been able to call NADMO and they have assured that they will take their report to the Municipal Assembly and Regional Office. I assure the residents that I will solicit help to support them because, without the help, I just don’t see how these people will rise again”, he said.

Some of the victims who also spoke to Citi News say they are currently reeling from their loss.

“I was in town when they called to inform me about the fire outbreak. I have lost my market items worth GHS 120,000. We are appealing to the authorities to help us sustain our business.”

