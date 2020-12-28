Bleeding
Dad walked home one night
Drenched and highly perfumed
With the stench of alcohol
He mised the way to his room
A couple of times before finally finding his way in
He was intoxicated and wasted
Mum followed up
To the bedroom
The next thing that came
Was a scream for help
Then she fled from the room
To the hall with dad
After her in a hot pursuit
His face,beaming red with anger
His eyes, flaming red
He grabs a glass from the table
And throws it at mum
Dad!, I screamed at him to stop
But the glass misses mum
Hits the wall and splits into pieces
Now a heart has been crushed
A family has been broken
A dream has been shattered
Mum leaves for she can
No more take the heat any longer
She gave up not, she was brave
If she stayed who knows
She might have ended in up her grave
Every day her tears flows
Nourishing the ground with sorrow
Now in my heart is an arrow
Deeply buried inside of me
I bleed anytime I remember
Dad was a good man
But why that sudden change?
A doctor I had always dreamt of
But now look at me
The streets has become my shield
My only protector and shelter
I wanted to save lives
To make ends meet
But now I make ends meet
By taking lives
I wanted to be helpful in society
But now society is helpful to me
No pity for the pity,
The pitied pities me
Point no fingers at me
I am the center of attraction
Don't judge me,I am not evil
Call me the builder,I demolish things
Hide your wealth from me,they are mine
For I get what I want when I want
Don't fix me, I will fix you
I am not the fixer but if you come
From a family where everything
Is broken,you learn to fix things
Watch me as I fix my new life
By
S Kojo Frimpong