ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.12.2020 Social News

Akatsi South: Churches observed last Sunday thanksgiving service with renewed hope

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Akatsi South: Churches observed last Sunday thanksgiving service with renewed hope
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Churches within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have held their last Sunday thanksgiving service of the year 2020.

Preacher Jonathan Atsa, the leader at the Ayitikope Church of Christ in an interview with ModernGhana news stated that, all Christians must do away with any challenge and reunite with each other for progress in 2021.

Apostle R.D.K Adovor, the founder and leader of Apostolic Vision Church International added that, the year has been characterised with the presence of covid-19, financial difficulties and several demonstrations pertaining to the just ended december 7 polls.

But according to him, God will turn things round next year.

Some church members say they are hoping and praying for better years ahead.

With few days to enter the year 2021, many Christians are expressing excitement to God for His goodness.

Many said they hoped for better things in the coming year.

12282020112050-ptkwn0a442-img-20201228-wa0015

12282020112200-rvmypdc553-img-20201228-wa0014

12282020112310-i41p266gfa-img-20201228-wa0013

12282020114244-m6itl8w331-img-20201228-wa0025

12282020114304-g3041r5ddx-img-20201228-wa0026

12282020114326-j4eq276ggb-img-20201228-wa0024

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
GJA want probe into death threat against Manasseh
28.12.2020 | Social News
I pray for an end to election votes buying – Apostle Onyinah
27.12.2020 | Social News
Nearly 6,000 fires recorded since January 2020 – Fire Service
27.12.2020 | Social News
You have enough reason to thank the Lord — Evangelist Atatsi
27.12.2020 | Social News
ICGC 2020 Crossover Service goes virtual
27.12.2020 | Social News
Christians must stop cravings for inordinate earthly materials — Rev. Winfred Dumashie
27.12.2020 | Social News
Man drowns at Aboadze
27.12.2020 | Social News
GBC Radio Central's sports presenter marries his long time girlfriend
28.12.2020 | Social News
Former special aide to Akua Donkor supports the needy
27.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo renews commitment towards rapid economic growth
11 hours ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko replies Kwesi Pratt Jr over election 202...
11 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line