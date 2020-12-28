Akatsi South: Churches observed last Sunday thanksgiving service with renewed hope

Churches within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have held their last Sunday thanksgiving service of the year 2020.

Preacher Jonathan Atsa, the leader at the Ayitikope Church of Christ in an interview with ModernGhana news stated that, all Christians must do away with any challenge and reunite with each other for progress in 2021.

Apostle R.D.K Adovor, the founder and leader of Apostolic Vision Church International added that, the year has been characterised with the presence of covid-19, financial difficulties and several demonstrations pertaining to the just ended december 7 polls.

But according to him, God will turn things round next year.

Some church members say they are hoping and praying for better years ahead.

With few days to enter the year 2021, many Christians are expressing excitement to God for His goodness.

Many said they hoped for better things in the coming year.