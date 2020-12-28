GJA want probe into death threat against Manasseh

Listen to article

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for investigation into alleged death threat against freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

A political fanatic is alleged to have threatened to kill Manasseh over an opinion piece he (Manasseh) authored on the outcomes of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

But GJA in a statement dated December 27, 2020, and signed by its General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, condemned the death threat.

According to the GJA in the statement, the Ghana Police Service must investigate, arrest and prosecute the suspect as swiftly and decisively as possible.

“We also call on the police to provide adequate security to Manasseh and other journalists across the country who have similarly received death threats,” the statement noted.

Read the full statement below

–Daily Guide