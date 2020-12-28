ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.12.2020 Social News

GJA want probe into death threat against Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni.Manasseh Azure Awuni.
Listen to article

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for investigation into alleged death threat against freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

A political fanatic is alleged to have threatened to kill Manasseh over an opinion piece he (Manasseh) authored on the outcomes of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

But GJA in a statement dated December 27, 2020, and signed by its General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, condemned the death threat.

According to the GJA in the statement, the Ghana Police Service must investigate, arrest and prosecute the suspect as swiftly and decisively as possible.

“We also call on the police to provide adequate security to Manasseh and other journalists across the country who have similarly received death threats,” the statement noted.

Read the full statement below

1227202084130-i41p266ffa-img-20201227-wa0004-218x300

1227202084130-n6ium8x332-img-20201227-wa0005-300x254

–Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I pray for an end to election votes buying – Apostle Onyinah
27.12.2020 | Social News
Nearly 6,000 fires recorded since January 2020 – Fire Service
27.12.2020 | Social News
You have enough reason to thank the Lord — Evangelist Atatsi
27.12.2020 | Social News
ICGC 2020 Crossover Service goes virtual
27.12.2020 | Social News
Christians must stop cravings for inordinate earthly materials — Rev. Winfred Dumashie
27.12.2020 | Social News
Man drowns at Aboadze
27.12.2020 | Social News
GBC Radio Central's sports presenter marries his long time girlfriend
28.12.2020 | Social News
Former special aide to Akua Donkor supports the needy
27.12.2020 | Social News
Evil spirits become happy when drivers drink alcohol before driving, they wait to suck blood — Osɔfo Emma
28.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo renews commitment towards rapid economic growth
2 hours ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko writes to Kwesi Pratt Jr
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line