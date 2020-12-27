ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
27.12.2020

Hohoe: Court bailiff allegedly dragged into V8, assaulted by Peter Amewu boys

A bailiff in Hohoe has allegedly been tortured by men suspected to be supporters of Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, who doubles as the MP-Elect of Hohoe Constituency.

He said he and another colleague had gone to Wli Todzi in the Hohoe Municipality to serve a court document on the minister who was attending a victory party when he was accosted by some men and whisked away from the premises in a black V8 vehicle.

According to Emmanuel Aziaka, the victim, he was taken to an area between Fodome Agbesia and Fodome Torganu and tortured there.

He alleged that his mobile phone, money and the court documents he was to serve on Mr. Amewu were all collected from him.

Mr Aziaka told Citi News he believes that Mr. Amewu was aware of what happened to him.

“Mr Amewu rolled down the glass of His car when I was being attacked and rolled it back up,” he said.

He said he has reported the matter to the Police who have assured him that the matter will be investigated.

Meanwhile, an aide to Mr Amewu, Joshua Homenya has said Mr Amewu’s camp knows nothing about the incident.

Background

A Ho High Court presided over by Justice George Buadi recently granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as MP for Hohoe Constituency.

The injunction is also to stop Mr. Amewu from holding himself out as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

This was after an ex-parte application was argued in court by Tsatsu Tsikata on behalf of applicants who hail from Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi, towns who were prevented from voting in the parliamentary elections of December 7, 2020 under the Hohoe constituency as was constituted under CI 95.

They had brought an action for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote and the right to representation in the Parliament of Ghana.

Mr Peter Amewu won the Parliamentary Election in Hohoe after the four towns, ie, Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe were carved out of the Hohoe Constituency to be included in the newly created Oti Region.

— citinewsroom

