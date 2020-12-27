Nearly 6,000 fires recorded since January 2020 – Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says a total of 5,966 fire outbreaks were recorded in Ghana between January 1 and December 21.

The Service said the number of outbreaks recorded represents a 4.9 percent increase of what was witnessed in the country within the same period in 2019.

The Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson who disclosed this in an end of year statement said, majority of the fires were due to domestic incidents that occurred within the 3-week lockdown period in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas.

“Statistics available from our records puts fire outbreaks from January to 21st December this year at 5966 representing a 4.9 percentage rise in fire outbreaks compared to a figure of 5673 same period in 2019. This is as a result of many domestic activities engaged in by a large number of people during the lockdown period in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

The Service said the incidents indicate that Ghanaians were not adhering to fire safety measures, especially at home.

It said although the last quarter of the year saw a significant number of fire outbreaks especially in market places, the Fire Service was able to urgently tackle them to avoid worst situations.

“The last quarter of the year has been a great test and a challenge for the Service as we had to grapple with the numerous fire outbreaks in some of our major markets and other areas with all resources available. It is gratifying to note however that we have so far been able to weather the storm and brought some relief to the many people who were affected.”

While commending fire officers for their professionalism and commitment to duty, Edwin Ekow Blankson urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to fire safety protocols especially during the yuletide and immediately draw the attention of the Fire Service via its emergency number 112 to any fire outbreak.

“It is my wish that all the Fire Safety tips put out there is accorded the needed attention to help prevent undesired fires but if it should occur, don't hesitate to call our emergency number, 112 since we have rolled out a nationwide program operation Red alert which will see additional men on standby 24/7,” he noted.

— citinewsroom