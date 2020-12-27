ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.12.2020 Social News

You have enough reason to thank the Lord — Evangelist Atatsi

You have enough reason to thank the Lord — Evangelist Atatsi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Members of the Global Evangelical Church and all Christians faithful have been asked to express their gratitude to God for His sustenance in 2020.

The Christians were to trust God that the year 2021 would be a better year which would see the children of God triumph.

Evangelist Joseph Atatsi, who said this while giving a sermon titled “Thank the Lord” at Woe Amenuveve Chapel of the Church, admonished members not to allow life's troubles and disappointments to let them lose sight of God's goodness and mercies.

“2020 might not have been smooth sailing. You might have failed in your plans to put up a new building, buy a new car, among others because the year was tough for you. But I tell you that it is not and must not always be about money. The life you have is the most precious of all.

There may be those who had money and could afford anything they had wanted but they are not alive today. They couldn't buy life. We have gone through a lot as individuals, families and even as a country but we've overcome them by pure grace and are still standing strong. That's enough reason to thank God for.”

Even if you roll on the floor in thanksgiving to the Most-High, it cannot compare to the marvellous things He's done for us. So, just go on and always be thankful to Him through your singing, your dancing and your giving and be assured that 2021 will be a better year in which you'll be the head and not the tail,” the preacher said.

—GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I pray for an end to election votes buying – Apostle Onyinah
27.12.2020 | Social News
Nearly 6,000 fires recorded since January 2020 – Fire Service
27.12.2020 | Social News
ICGC 2020 Crossover Service goes virtual
27.12.2020 | Social News
Christians must stop cravings for inordinate earthly materials — Rev. Winfred Dumashie
27.12.2020 | Social News
Man drowns at Aboadze
27.12.2020 | Social News
Former special aide to Akua Donkor supports the needy
27.12.2020 | Social News
Joycelyn Angel of Opera news marries her Nigerian boyfriend
26.12.2020 | Social News
Ghana has not made progress in fighting corruption — says Prof Bokpin
26.12.2020 | Social News
More police deployed to check reckless driving during festive season
26.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I pray for an end to election votes buying – Apostle Onyinah
2 hours ago

You have enough reason to thank the Lord — Evangelist Atats...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line