27.12.2020 Social News

Christians must stop cravings for inordinate earthly materials — Rev. Winfred Dumashie

Reverend Winfred Dumashie, Parish Pastor of Dela Cathedral, E. P. Church, Ghana, has urged Christians to live godly lives worthy of emulation.

He also urged Christians to seek spiritual gifts more than the cravings for inordinate earthly materials.

Rev Dumashie was preaching the sermon on the last Sunday of 2020 in Ho on the theme: "Praise the Lord."

He said the Christmas seasons must bring salvation and hope to the afflicted and save the vanquished from the bondage of darkness and sins.

The Parish Pastor said salvation could not be found in any other name except Jesus the Christ to set a confused world into the path of piety, relentless prayer and love for another.

He urged Christians to demonstrate Jesus the Christ in all their endeavours towards mankind and the environment.

He said it is not enough for Christians to believe in Jesus the Christ, as an embodiment of God, the Father, who is a controller, the driver and the Holy Spirit, when "we fail to practice what He ask of us."

"Otherwise, there's no difference between Christians and earthly people. Let the world see the goodness and salvation work of Christ that calls for a change in character and old life.

He said the peace of God should heal, deliver and bring the light unto the lives of Christians.

—GNA

