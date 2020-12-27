ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.12.2020 Social News

Man drowns at Aboadze

Man drowns at Aboadze
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 30-year-old man has drowned in the sea at Aboadze, a fishing community in the Shama District of Western Region, when he went swimming on Christmas Day.

The deceased, identified as Roger Anabah, and said to hail from the Northern Region, is engaged in construction of fence wall at the Volta River Authority (VRA) area.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 25, around 1300 hours and the body is yet to be retrieved.

Eye witnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased was seen swimming in the sea but they later realised he was groping for breath.

An attempt to rescue him failed, the witnesses said.

The incident was reported to the Assembly Member as well as the unit committee and the youth in the area to mount a search to retrieve the body but they were unsuccessful.

Mr Emmanuel Avevor, the Assembly Member for the area, confirmed the incident and admonished the public to be wary of swimming in the sea during the festive season.

The incident has since been reported to the Police at Aboadze for investigations.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Former special aide to Akua Donkor supports the needy
27.12.2020 | Social News
Joycelyn Angel of Opera news marries her Nigerian boyfriend
26.12.2020 | Social News
Ghana has not made progress in fighting corruption — says Prof Bokpin
26.12.2020 | Social News
More police deployed to check reckless driving during festive season
26.12.2020 | Social News
Be cautious, Covid-19 fight not over yet – FDA
26.12.2020 | Social News
Hundreds defy Akufo-Addo ban to mark Boxing Day at beaches, pubs
26.12.2020 | Social News
MTN Ghana distributes 250 hampers to Christmas born babies
26.12.2020 | Social News
Jesus Christ is a perfect gift to Christians – Eastwood Anaba
26.12.2020 | Social News
Sogakope: Woman found dead, buried on cassava farm at Bakpo
26.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Man drowns at Aboadze
1 hour ago

Hatchery Bill to be passed by next Parliament
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line