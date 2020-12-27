NPP holds thanksgiving service today

Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a thanksgiving service today [Sunday, December 27, 2020] following the conduct of the 2020 general elections.

The interdenominational service will be held at the forecourt of the statehouse at midday.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu indicated that the service is open to the general public.

The statement further said that the thanksgiving service is to thank God for the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

The service according to the party will be under the theme “ Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us, for the battle is the Lord's.” Read the full statement below;

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold an Interdenominational National Christian Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, December 27, 2020, to give glory to the Almighty for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections which saw the re-election of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Service will be held under the theme, “Ebenezer, Thus Far The Lord Has Helped Us” “For The Battle Is The Lord's” (1 Samuel 7:12, 1 Samuel 17:47)

Details are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 27th December 2020, Venue: Forecourt of the State House, Accra Time: 12noon

The general public is cordially invited. The Lord has been so good to our dear country in many ways. We, therefore, need to rejoice in His name and thank Him for His unending grace and blessings.

The battle was indeed the Lord's and it is still the Lord's. Thank you.

Signed

John Boadu

General Secretary

— citinewsroom