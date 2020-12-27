ModernGhanalogo

27.12.2020

Former special aide to Akua Donkor supports the needy

The 25-year-old politician and former Special Aide to Madam Akua Donkor Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse popularly known as Olumanba have donated packs of fried rice and Voltic water to the needy at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

According to him, he has been hit by hardship before so he understands how it feels when you have nothing on you.

The firebrand politician has promised to put smiles on the faces of the poor in every festive season.

Here is an excerpt of the donation ceremony:

