More police deployed to check reckless driving during festive season

More Traffic Police officers have been deployed to manage the traffic situation during the festive season.

This is according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

Many people especially in the national capital, Accra and Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi over the last few days have complained about congestion which often leads to heavy vehicular traffic.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Research and training at the MTTD, Superintendent Alexander Obeng said the situation will be managed.

In addition, he also cautioned drivers to be mindful of things like overspeeding saying recalcitrant persons will be dealt with.

Supt. Obeng also advised drivers against “handing over vehicles to unsafe hands, otherwise called unlicensed drivers.”

“I hope that when we do this, it will go a long way to ensure that we ameliorate the crashes that we registered on the 24th last year Christmas and 24th and 26th [of December].“

“We are appealing with all road users to mindful of the road safety protocols, comply with them.”

“We are also out there looking out so that those who are recalcitrant and will not comply wilt these safety protocols will also be detected and arrested,” Supt. Obeng added.

