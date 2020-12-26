Be cautious, Covid-19 fight not over yet – FDA

Listen to article

Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, the Bono Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has cautioned the public to be mindful of their lifestyles, especially during this Christmas and New Year festivities, as the fight against coronavirus is not yet over.

“As we get to the end of the year, I’ll take this opportunity to urge us to be mindful of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over; regular washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of masks when we step out of our homes, social distancing and sanitizing our hands appropriately with alcohol-based sanitizers.”

Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu was addressing staff of the FDA in Sunyani during a festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to commemorate this year’s Christmas.

Also in attendance was the Commanding Officer of the 154 Armoured Regiment of the Liberation Barracks, Lieutenant Colonel Kofi Obiri Yeboah, as well as some selected media personnel in Sunyani.

Besides the presentation of the Nine Lessons, which were interspersed with nice Christmas carols, staff and their guests wined, dined and danced to music provided by the disc jockey of the occasion.

In her end-of-year message, Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, the FDA boss responsible for Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions thanked staff and all stakeholders for their tireless efforts towards ensuring food safety during the year, even in the midst of COVID-19.

She said, her outfit rose to the challenges posed by the outbreak of covid-19 and ensured that the vital regulated products required to fight the pandemic were not only available but also of the right quality, performance, safety and efficacy.

“At the Bono Regional Office, we strategized to ensure that we performed our duties whilst observing all safety protocols. For our inspections, we reduced the number of in-person audits and instituted the risk-based approach and increased desk audits”, she also said.

She added that the registration timelines for Covid-19 related products including hand sanitizers, hand-washing soaps and face-masks were drastically reduced to 48 hours in most cases while consumer education was also increased so that people would not take undue advantage of the situation.

“….mindful of the dangers of COVID-19, we deployed all the safety measures and undertook our market surveillance activities to the market of unregistered and unwholesome products from the markets within Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions”, the FDA Regional Director explained.