ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.12.2020 Health

Ghana COVID-19 cases rise to 871

Ghana COVID-19 cases rise to 871
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana has recorded 65 new covid-19 cases.

This increases the country's active case count to 871.

The country’s death toll still stands at 333.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with high numbers of covid-19 related cases; 29,975 and 11,169 respectively.

Ghana has had a total of 54,286 cases and 53,082 discharges.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays and expected merrymaking, President Akufo-Addo had urged Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his 20th update on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, he urged Ghanaians to “err on the side of caution and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves.”

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe says testing is ongoing to determine if the new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in the country.

This comes days after Nigeria recorded cases of the virus.

Some top health official outside Ghana have said there was no evidence the new variant was more deadly or would react differently to vaccines, but it was proving to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

— citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Testing for new coronavirus strain ongoing – GHS
26.12.2020 | Health
Waive tax on anti-retroviral medications — Group demand
25.12.2020 | Health
UN In Ghana & Partners Call On The Public To Adhere To Covid-19 Protocols During The Festive Season
25.12.2020 | Health
Covid-19: Poll finds two-thirds of German populace willing to be vaccinated
25.12.2020 | Health
Every Ghanaian to get Covid19 vaccine – Dr Dacosta Assures
23.12.2020 | Health
Ghana's COVID-19 active cases drop from 1,139 to 946
21.12.2020 | Health
Hope Exchange M.C. opens specialist clinic for sexually abused children
22.12.2020 | Health
COVID-19: Even Police officers don’t wear mask again – GMA
21.12.2020 | Health
Two policemen, two others grabbed for selling guns
20.12.2020 | Health
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Testing for new coronavirus strain ongoing – GHS
39 minutes ago

Ghana has not made progress in fighting corruption — says Pr...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line