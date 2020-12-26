MTN Ghana distributes 250 hampers to Christmas born babies

MTN through its Foundation on Saturday, December 26 distributed 250 hampers to mothers who have given birth during the Christmas period.

The gesture from Ghana’s leading telecommunications network provider is a continuation of an annual tradition that started in 2011.

On every Boxing Day in the last 9 years, the MTN Ghana Foundation would visit hospitals across the country to hand out hampers to mothers that give birth between 24th, 25th, and 26th.

Today being no different, MTN dashed out hampers containing baby clothing, detergents, baby oil and powder, hand sanitizers, and many other items to mothers and their newborn babies.

In Accra, the train stopped at the Tema General Hospital where as many as 50 hampers were distributed to Christmas born babies and their mothers.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the distribution at the Tema General Hospital, Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact at MTN, Rhoderlyn Entsua Mensah explained that the rationale behind the sharing of the hampers is to bless mothers and welcome their newborn babies into the world.

“Boxing Day is a day of giving gifts and to us, we see it as a time to just share the love of Christ and also share the love that MTN has for the Ghanaian populace.

“We wish all our mothers who gave birth during the Christmas season a Merry Christmas and we hope that the presents that we have given them will brighten their lives,” Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua Mensah added.

On behalf of the Tema General Hospital and the mothers of the Christmas born babies, Mrs. Nelly Enyimah who is the Deputy Director for Nursing Services (DDNS) at the Pediatric Unit expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for remembering the mothers to ensure they are not left out of the Christmas while they spend the festive period at the hospital.

“We just want to say a very big thank you to the MTN team on behalf of the management, the nurses, the mothers, the babies. We want to say a very big thank you,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nelly Enyimah has called on MTN and other institutions to come to the aid of the Tema General Hospital to fix minor challenges confronting the hospital to ensure they are able to provide top healthcare.

