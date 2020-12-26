ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.12.2020 General News

Free Chicken And Rice! Christmas Charity For Hundreds Of Needy Widows

Free Chicken And Rice! Christmas Charity For Hundreds Of Needy Widows
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Salt 95.9 FM boss, Ohene Kwame Frimpong shares Christmas goodies to hundreds of widows

CEO of Ghana’s fast-rising media group, Salt Media GH, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has donated to hundreds of widows bags of rice, oil, and chicken to enable them to celebrate the Yuletide with smiles.

The annual Salt Media Foundation charity event took place at the plush Salt 95.9 FM premises in Asante Akyem Agogo , where widows from Konongo, Kumawu, Agogo, and surrounding villages trooped the venue to receive their share of the free rice and other goodies.

“Sharing her gratitude after receiving her gift, a 102-year-old grannie extolled Ohene Kwame Frimpong and prayed for God’s guidance and protection to enable him to continue his charity works in the community.

Present at the event were women of all ages — beaming with charms as they grab their Christmas goodies from the young media mogul.

Over the past years, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has made it a vow to assist the needy and vulnerable especially aged women and widows.

Africa’s inadequate social care system for the aged especially women has driven thousands into abject poverty — depriving them the chance to celebrate global holiday festivities like Christmas. Several national policies have been implemented by governments to alleviate the plight of these poor and needy aged women, but the gap is still increasing.

“This is an essential event we intend to rotate annually as our core vision in helping ease the financial burden on widows and poor aged women, especially in rural communities – by granting them goodies, it goes a long way to ease their pain of loss or need” — Ohene Kwame Frimpong explained.

1226202020503-rvmyqdc553-img_1285.jpeg

1226202020504-vaqdtgfssn-img_1264.jpeg

1226202020505-1j041q5ccw-img_1309.jpeg

1226202020507-1i841p5bbv-img_1322.jpeg

1226202020508-8et2xkjwvq-img_1331.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Is time to develop your stronghold - KuYA to Akufo-Addo
23.12.2020 | General News
IDEG wants state funding support for CSOs
23.12.2020 | General News
I'm the best male vocalist in Ghana — says Prince Bright
22.12.2020 | General News
New Kwesimintsim MP supports Police
22.12.2020 | General News
BDC’s proposal for alternative mooring facility reaches Cabinet ― NPA
21.12.2020 | General News
Ghana will not be left behind in accessing COVID-19 vaccine – Akufo-Addo
20.12.2020 | General News
Ghana Somubi Dwumadie Launches Gh¢11 million Grants Fund For Disability Advocates
20.12.2020 | General News
Akatsi South Lawmaker Donates Cement To Support School Project After His Re-Election
20.12.2020 | General News
Karpowership Ghana donates to Osu Children’s Home ahead of Christmas festivities
20.12.2020 | General News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

New Juaben: Krontihene Fights Omanhene For Holding 'occult M...
3 hours ago

Ghana observes Boxing Day holiday
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line