MP--Elect for Old Tafo hits the ground running with constituency stakeholder development engagements

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament elect of the Old Tafo Constituency, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, prior to his swearing in to the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic has initiated efforts at rallying the stakeholders of his constituency towards his development agenda for the constituents which will focus on education, health and entrepreneurial support for the youths.

On Friday, 4th December 2020, at a meeting with the constituency delegates he reiterated his commitment to the promises he made to the delegates during the NPP Primaries.

He also used the occasion to explain to the delegates and the stakeholders present his developmental plan for the constituency.

A key component of his developmental approach is an annual schedule plan of engagement with constituents and stakeholders of the constituency to deliberate on the challenges confronting the individual electoral areas of the constituency, fashion out a suitable solution and the subsequent accounting to the people on the progress of the development.

He further promised to have frequent engagements with traditional leaders, league of pastors, constituency delegates, association of landlords, markets women and relevant stakeholders as well holding Town Hall meetings to ensure the old Tafo constituency becomes a city on a hill.