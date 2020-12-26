ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.12.2020 Social News

Let's share with your neighbours, orphans and less privileged in society — Hassan Ayariga

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Let's share with your neighbours, orphans and less privileged in society — Hassan Ayariga
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Presidential candidate and founder of All people's Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga has called on Ghanaians and well wishers to share gifts with their neighbours, orphans, less privileged in society and the vulnerable during festive occasions.

Dr Hassan Ayariga said Christmas, is a period of worship, merry making, and sharing and celebrating.

He noted that as we celebrate this Christmas we should not forget to pray for our leaders, our children and family and most importantly our nation.

He added, Christmas is not only a day of receiving but also a day of giving. "Let’s share with our Neighbours, our loved ones, the less privileged, the needy people and orphans."

He prayed for the good Lord to continue to protect and bless Ghana.

Hassan Ayariga cautions the youth to celebrate with moderate to prevent unnecessary accidents.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Joycelyn Angel of Opera news marries her Nigerian boyfriend
26.12.2020 | Social News
Ghana has not made progress in fighting corruption — says Prof Bokpin
26.12.2020 | Social News
More police deployed to check reckless driving during festive season
26.12.2020 | Social News
Be cautious, Covid-19 fight not over yet – FDA
26.12.2020 | Social News
Hundreds defy Akufo-Addo ban to mark Boxing Day at beaches, pubs
26.12.2020 | Social News
MTN Ghana distributes 250 hampers to Christmas born babies
26.12.2020 | Social News
Jesus Christ is a perfect gift to Christians – Eastwood Anaba
26.12.2020 | Social News
Sogakope: Woman found dead, buried on cassava farm at Bakpo
26.12.2020 | Social News
Ghana observes Boxing Day holiday
26.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Testing for new coronavirus strain ongoing – GHS
2 hours ago

Ghana has not made progress in fighting corruption — says Pr...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line