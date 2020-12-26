Let's share with your neighbours, orphans and less privileged in society — Hassan Ayariga

The Presidential candidate and founder of All people's Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga has called on Ghanaians and well wishers to share gifts with their neighbours, orphans, less privileged in society and the vulnerable during festive occasions.

Dr Hassan Ayariga said Christmas, is a period of worship, merry making, and sharing and celebrating.

He noted that as we celebrate this Christmas we should not forget to pray for our leaders, our children and family and most importantly our nation.

He added, Christmas is not only a day of receiving but also a day of giving. "Let’s share with our Neighbours, our loved ones, the less privileged, the needy people and orphans."

He prayed for the good Lord to continue to protect and bless Ghana.

Hassan Ayariga cautions the youth to celebrate with moderate to prevent unnecessary accidents.