26.12.2020 Social News

Happy FM rewards Nyansa Boakwa as 2020 Best Employee

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Mr. Wisdom Agodza popularly known within the media circles as Reverend Nyansa Boakwa, host of 'Nsem Pii' on Happy FM has been adjudged the 2020 Best Employee by the management of the media organisation.

'Nsem Pii' programme, over the last ten (10) years has risen to be one of the best social programmes in Accra and across the country. The programme is aired from Monday to Friday between 11am to 1 pm.

The programme has veey interesting segments such as Boneka, Nkuranshe, Sunsun mu nsem and Ghana Wonson.

Wisdom Agodza has interviewed some top personalities, best spiritual men as well as Prophets on the 'Sunsum mu Nsem' segment.

The programme has managed to generate a lot of following on social media with the dexterity and finesse of the Rev. Nyansa Boakwa.

Over this week, the management of Happy FM led by Mr. Ernest Boateng adjudged him as their Best Employee for 2020.

On receiving the award, Mr. Agodza rededicated the award to his listeners and appreciated management for the recognition.

