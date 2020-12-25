Hohoe: Celebrating Christmas must not be measured by external things - Pastor Makafui Klutse

Reverend Makafui Klutse, Pastor of Hohoe Miracle Temple of Perez Chapel International says it was important for Christians to understand the purpose of celebrating Christmas.

He said Christmas in recent time, had not been the same as it was centuries ago, adding that most people abused the celebrations because they do not know its purpose.

"People believe Christmas was all about celebration, gathering, eating and wearing all kinds of foods and clothes. For others, it is a holiday, find time to play, go on excursion and visit new places."

Pastor Klutse who was preaching during a joint service at the Praise Temple, said most people wanted to cash in, make money as quickly as possible due to their losses from the season no matter what it would cost them.

The Pastor said even though the purpose of celebrating the season might not be bad, it was time Christians took a critical look at the purpose for celebrating Christmas.

“For most people, once there was no food, party, holiday and wearing new clothes, then there is no Christmas."

He said most people got busy preparing for Christmas, which took greater part of their time rather than celebrating Jesus Christ.

Pastor Klutse urged Christians to include the things of and about Jesus the Christ in their plans towards the Christmas season and be devoted to them.

He said Christmas was about giving and the most important gift to offer was Jesus Christ, which God gave to the World depicting an act of forgiveness.

"As we celebrate this Christmas, may you look for somebody; the aged, physically challenged and orphans with compassion and be a blessing to them and I assure you that before the year ends, there will be a reciprocal shift in your life."

Pastor Klutse noted that Christians must take steps to forgive others, settle their differences with one another.

The Service was on the theme: "Unto us, a child is born" with scripture from the book of Isaiah 9: 6, 7.

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

"Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even forever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this."

---GNA