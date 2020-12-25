ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
25.12.2020 Headlines

Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy following credible election 2020 – Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has said Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy even after the 2020 general election which was conducted amidst a global pandemic.

Addressing Ghanaians in his Christmas message, the President said the just-ended presidential and parliamentary polls were transparent, free, fair, credible and safe.

“We in Ghana have a good reason to be thankful to God for how far he has brought. Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy to the world, having conducted a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe election.”

The President’s comment comes in the wake of a series of nationwide protests against the EC in opposition to the declared results in the presidential and some parliamentary elections.

The NDC is currently engaged in an audit of pink sheets but has not indicated if it will challenge the election results in court.

Its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has described the Jean Mensa-led EC as the worst the country has seen and accused it of mismanaging the electoral process.

He has also said an independent audit of the EC's election figures is necessary to settle the tensions over the election results.

---citinewsroom

