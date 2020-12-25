NCCE embarks on post-election campaign for peaceful co-existence

Listen to article

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on intensive educational and sensitization campaign in the various districts in the Ashanti Region to help augment peaceful co-existence of the citizenry with respect to aftermath of the December 07 polls.

Through the Inter-Party Dialogue Committees’ (IPDC) initiative led by the NCCE which also involves all registered political parties, the Electoral Commission, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Security Agencies, Faith Based Organizations, Disability Groups, the media and various identifiable groups, the NCCE across the various districts is helping to resolve and avoid conflicts in the society, especially among political parties.

Mr. Arthur Wilson, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NCCE speaking in an interview to the media at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti on sideline of one of the post-election peaceful co-existence campaign through the IPDC at Effiduase said the NCCE had a responsibility to engage the public to ensure compliance of the constitutional provisions and other rules and regulations regarding elections.

He said the NCCE also had the mandate to advocate for peaceful co-existence especially after declaration of election results in order to sustain the image of the country as a “beacon of hope for democratic excellence and economic development in Africa”.

Mr. Wilson urged prophets and religious leaders to refrain from declaring prophecies in favour of some political parties and their respective candidates, a situation he said mostly created grounds for confusion and hindrance to the democratic success of the country.

“They should rather pray for the peace of the nation and stop causing havocs with their prophecies”, he noted.

Sheikh Burhanu Deen, Assistant Secretary of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam as well as the Vice-Chairman of the Ashanti Regional IPDC urged the religious bodies to sacrifice time and resources to educating and sensitizing their members on the need for peaceful co-existence in order to promote a strong nation-building cause.

Reverend Kwadwo Amoako Owiredu, Vice Chairman of Asante Mampong Local Council of Churches (LCC) and Chairman of the Asante Mampong Chapter of the IPDC said the LCC was going to strengthen it efforts in getting all the churches to be involved in the campaign for peaceful co-existence after the general elections.

By Gideon Ebbah