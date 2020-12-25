UN In Ghana & Partners Call On The Public To Adhere To Covid-19 Protocols During The Festive Season

The United Nations in Ghana, together with its partners, launches a media campaign urging Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus during this festive season.

The Campaign will run through the UN in Ghana social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), on local/national television networks and radio stations, and via SMS from now to 24th January 2021.

As we celebrate this festive season with family, friends and loved ones, it is important to be mindful of the existence of the virus and protect ourselves by wearing face mask, regularly use hand sanitizers and frequently wash hands with soap under running water, as well as keep social distance during gatherings.

Since the end of 2019 and during the year 2020, each country in the world has been severely hit by the pandemic, affecting the vulnerable in our society the most, with its enormous and growing health and socio-economic impacts. As Ghana has not been spared, we must endeavor to stop the spread of the virus with urgency as we usher into the coming year to ensure a sustainable and resilient recovery.

The United Nations, comprising of all UN agencies in Ghana, remains committed and continues to support the Government of Ghana and other partners to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to support Ghana recover better from the impacts of the pandemic.

We acknowledge our partners – The Ghana Health Service, MTN and Vodafone, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, the French Embassy and the European Union – who have joined us in this drive to ensure that we adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as we celebrate during this festive season and beyond.