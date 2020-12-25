Covid-19: Poll finds two-thirds of German populace willing to be vaccinated

Two-thirds of people in Germany are willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a poll has found.

Some 32 per cent of respondents said they wanted to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, according to the YouGov survey commissioned by dpa.

A further 33 per cent said they were willing to be vaccinated, but wanted to wait and see how it affected people. Some 19 per cent did not want to receive the vaccine, while 16 per cent remain undecided.

More than half of the respondents (57 per cent) said they were worried about the vaccine's possible side effects, with only a third saying they were not concerned.

Germany plans to begin vaccinating people on December 27, giving priority to people age 80 and above, and those living and working in care homes. Healthcare staff at risk of infection, including those working in emergency rooms and in intensive care units, are also to be prioritized.

The survey found that those who were older were more eager to be vaccinated, with 71 per cent of those above the age of 55 willing compared to 54 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Political views also shaped people's preferences. Half of voters for the far-right Alternative for Germany party (51 percent) were willing to be vaccinated, far lower than the average. Green Party voters were most keen, with 82 per cent happy to be inoculated.

Some 2,035 people were polled for the survey that was carried out between December 21 and 23.

---GNA