26.12.2020 Regional News

I'm ready to consolidate development---MP-elect for Central Tongu constituency

By Abraham Ananpansah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Central Tongu Constituency has assured constituents of massive consolidated development in his second term.

In a Christmas message to his constituents, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze expressed his deep gratitude to the constituents for the resounding confidence reposed in him.

According to him,83% endorsement in the just ended parliamentary polls is an indication of the collective success chalked in the constituency in the last four years, adding that, "I have firmly resolved to take Central Tongu Constituency to the next level".

"I want to use this Yuletide to thank the Almighty God for the gift of life. I also wish to thank the Good people of Central Tongu Constituency for voting resoundingly to retain me as their Member of Parliament. It is a simple indication of the many successes we have chalked together over the years and the many expectations ahead. I promise I will never let you down. Expect nothing, but consolidated development," he said.

The legislator used the festive season to preach unity among Constituents, urging all and sundry to put their differences aside and rally together for the development of the Constituency.

He said he was ready to work with everyone whether you voted for him or not.

Hon. Hottordze of the NDC polled a total of 30,818 in the just ended parliamentary elections representing 83.07% of the valid vote cast to beat his main contender Mr.Raymond Escambellar of the NPP who obtained 5,944 votes representing 16.02%.

