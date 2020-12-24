Fire destroys four Aayalolo buses in Kumasi

Four of Aayalolo buses have been burnt to ashes after they caught fire on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Kumasi.

The buses are part of the Transport Ministry’s buses engaged under the Bus Rapid Transit system within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan area.

The swift intervention by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to other buses that were parked at the STC terminal at Oforikrom.

The fire officers say the immediate cause of the fire outbreak is not known as they are still conducting investigations into the matter.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Asokwa Divisional Fire Commander, ADO 1 Bernard Nyemi-Tei stated that:

“Unfortunately, we launched the investigation yesterday, but we couldn’t get anything that will lead us to the cause of the fire that is why we are here this morning to make sure that we get to the bottom of the cause of the fire.”

“We are here this morning to talk to one or two people who were here when the fire started and also gather some vital information from the damaged vehicles to ensure that we find out what caused the fire,” he added.

— citinewsroom