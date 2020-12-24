Akatsi South: Border closure has affected business — Traders lament as they prepare for season sales

Listen to article

Sales in the Akatsi South central market in the Volta region have increased on Wednesday, December 23 as it marks the last market day to the celebration of Christmas.

Mrs Lydia Dzineku Abadzivor, the market queen in an interview with ModernGhana news explained that, even though covid-19 has affected their sales from March till now, they are praying and hoping to achieve their sales targets before the end of the yuletide.

She stated that, the mad rush of buyers was not a surprise to her since it is a normal routine when the year is about to end.

Mrs Dzineku lamented that, the closure of the country's borders has affected their businesses because most of the traders get their wares from neighbouring Togo.

"Prices of items have increased since the demands are higher than the supply," she stated.

Mr Edem Agbo, a motor rider added that, their "Okada" business has seen a massive boost since many people are moving to and fro for their Christmas items.

The prices of items such as shoes, shirts, clothes, foodstuffs among others have been increased by an average of between two to three percent.

Madam Juliana Apedo, a wholesale dealer also indicated that, the covid-19 coupled with the just ended general elections and its related matters have really affected their businesses as compared to last year which gave them massive profit.

The traders are now hoping and praying that, the pandemic and the tensions relating to the december 7 elections which affected their trade this year will be put under control by government for them to attain greater profits next year.

Many are still trooping in for their Christmas items.