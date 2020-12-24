C/R: Man remanded for having sex with a turkey

A 42-year-old man is in the grips of the Awutu Ofaakor police in the Central Region for allegedly having sex with a turkey.

The suspect whose name was only given as Frank Nii is said to have committed the abominable act at Awutu Papaase Number 1 in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.

Information gathered suggests that a poultry farmer, Akua Serwaa asked the suspect to fix one of her hen coops but he rather took the turkey into an uncompleted building nearby and had sex with it.

Madam Akua Serwaa who caught the suspect red-handed raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the father of two.

The police arraigned him before the Ofaakor Magistrate Court on 23rd December and remanded him to two weeks in police custody.

He’s to re-appear before Court on the 6th January 2021.

---kasapafm