Prestea Huni-Valley MP thanks all constituents at Aseda Tour

The Member of Parliament for Preatea Huni - Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi on Saturday 19th December 2020 embarked on Aseda Tour

The MP who sought for re-election but lost the seat to the opponent took the opportunity to thank Nananom in various communities within her constituency. Precisely Waasa Nkran, Apinto, Petepom, Bogoso Kokoasi Beppo, and Eshyireso Divisional Areas to show her appreciation to them for welcoming her into the constituency during the 2016 general elections.

Filled with joy, the Nananom thanked the MP for her kind gesture and appealed to her to make sure she will complete every project she has started.

They again advised her that even though she will not be an MP by the 7th January 2021 but they have the firm belief that her influence in government can still bring development into the constituency.

The Member of Parliament assured Nananom she will do everything within her power to help the constituency even if she is not an MP since she is from Wassa precisely, Huni Valley.

Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi asked for support from the newly elected MP as she has promised to so since governance is a continuous process.

The legislator said even though she has lost the elections, her works and projects in the last four years for four years in Prestea Huni - Valley supersedes previous Members of Parliament.

Hon. Barbara Oteng - Gyasi spoke on both Oyeeman 106.1(Aboso) as well as Best 90.5 fm (Bogoso).

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, the legislator visited The Methodist Church Ghana, Huni Valley, and Bogoso Methodist Church as well as Fountain of Life Mission International (Bogoso) to thank the Lord Almighty for the protection throughout the four years journey of her service to both her constituent's and Ghana as a whole.

Finally, the Aseda Tour ended up at the residence of the Member of Parliament where all various groups within the party, stakeholders, Nananom, Assembly members, etc. had a get-together.

The MP said even though she lost the seat but there are more ahead of us because Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo is still the president and that alone should give hope to the party faithful

She also charged party sympathisers and supporters to start working from now till 7th December 2024 as the president said he will hand over power again to the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

She also touted the achievements of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana and advised all to leave in peace, unity, and harmony and work hard to recapture power and also maintain NPP in power 2024.

Accompanied her was the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani, some constituency executives lead by Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, and party supporters.