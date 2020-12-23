Churches, Mosques no longer complying with COVID-19 restrictions - NCCE

Many churches and mosques are no longer adhering to restrictions on COVID-19, Mr Francis Akakpo, the Asunafo South District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed.

He expressed worry that the religious bodies had stopped practicing social distancing and were no longer checking the body temperatures of worshippers, as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The situation he added was getting out of hand and could lead to an outbreak of new infections which could have devastating consequences on the nation.

"Social distancing is always absent at many of the churches and mosques. Worshipper no longer wear nose masks or face shields".

"It is sad to observe that these churches and mosques are no longer providing facilities at their premises to aid handwashing with soap under running water and they have stopped taking body temperatures of worshippers", Mr Akakpo added.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a COVID-19 education campaign held at Kukuom, Mr Akakpo noted the situation could trigger the spread of new COVID-19 new infections.

The NCCE with support from the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) has intensified the COVID-19 education campaign in the local communities to encourage people to obey government restrictions and health protocols.

It also aimed at deepening public awareness about the prevention and management of the COVID-19 in the localities.

Mr Akakpo called for strict enforcement of the protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks or face shields and social distancing in public gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease in the Christmas festivities.

He also called on the various district and municipal Assemblies to support the commission to do a vigorous education campaign and expressed appreciation to the ARCC for its assistance to the commission.

---GNA