Is time to develop your stronghold - KuYA to Akufo-Addo

The Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) urged President Akufo-Addo to develop the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) strongholds to raise high the hopes of those voters.

In a press release signed by the General Secretary of the youth, Mr Kwabena Frimpong stated, "Asanteman unfortunately upon all these contributions to the entire nation and massive votes for the NPP lack a lot of social amenities and sometimes sadly classified as a big village in Ghana."

The group called on the President to order contractors who have left construction sites immediately after election to return as they don't want to believe, it was because of their votes that those deception projects commenced.

PRESS RELEASE

KuYA Congratulate President Akufo-Addo On His Re-election

_December 23rd,2020_

As through the 2020 polls Ghanaians have entrusted credence in the Nana Addo led government once again, the Patrons, Executives and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA), a nonpolitical association that seeks to promote Asanteman development, indubitably extends a flaming and glorious congratulations to you Your Excellency Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and wish you the blessings of Nananom in your second term.

Sir, your re-election is a reflection that Ghanaians have seen your good works and policies. This implies that the Ghanaian populace have put their trust in you to continue your good works. Your reelection is also a strong indication of the confidence the youth of Ghana have in you to provide them with job opportunities so they also earn a good living.

KuYA would therefore entreat you, to see this second term opportunity given you as a call to duty to deliver a colossal ability in solving the nation's problems.

Mr. President in as much as we congratulate you, KuYA would also like to draw your attention to a statement of fact and request of you to contribute enormously towards the development of Asanteman.

It has become a statement of fact that firstly, Asanteman is a source to a lot of the natural resources used in developing the country, especially, in minerals, timber, farm products and many others.

Another factual statement is that Asanteman (Ashanti Region) has since the fourth republic been voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and this year election was not an exception. At any time the NPP seem to be losing they are gracefully saved by the votes from the Ashanti Region. To put the fact bare, in this year's election, Ashanti region alone gave the NPP a total votes of 1,795,824 valid votes cast. Again, the Ashanti region votes casted for the NPP alone stands tall to cancel all the votes of the Oti region, Bono East region, Savannah Region, Northern , Western North, Upper East region and the Upper West region which represent seven (7) out of the nine regions that voted for the NDC.

Asanteman unfortunately upon all these contributions to the entire nation and massive votes for the NPP lack a lot of social amenities and sometimes sadly classified as a big village in Ghana.

KuYA therefore respectfully would like to remind you, Mr President, of your promises made towards the development of Asanteman. In the heat of the campaign, you visited Nana Sei Tutu II several times, in each of the cases you promised the King to help him develop Asanteman.

KuYA in the first place would like to remind you of those promises you made to the King and Asanteman as a whole.

Again, in your first term, you commenced implementing some of your promises made in 2016 concerning Asanteman development and KuYA commend your government. As on record many of such projects were not completed, KuYA would like to remind you Mr President to help complete all these projects to make Asanteman a better place to live.

Some of these projects are in the form of roads; like the Lake Bosomtwe road which stretch from Ahinsan through Atonsu Agogo to Jachie, Bekwai roundabout through Sofoline through Tanoso to Abuakwa, Sokoban Ampajoo roads, all Kumasi inner-city roads and with the region in which Contractors have left site after the elections. Also your promise to construct four interchanges in the Ashanti Region, the dualization of roads entering Kumasi. KuYA respectfully requests of you to call all contractors back to work as they left site after the elections.

Some of these projects are also in the form of markets your government commenced in Asanteman, like Kumasi Central markets(Kejetia phase 2(two), Krofrom markets(Commenced under your predecessor J A Kuffour) and all other markets.

We want to also remind you of the Boankra inland port which was again commenced under Prez J A Kuffour's government, prior to 7th December polls, your Excellency came to cut sod for work at the Boankra to commence again. KuYA posits strongly that you make this project a priority.

Boankra inland port if completed will attract investors to Asanteman and this will lead to abundance of jobs since Asanteman will become a business hub in West Africa. This will become a great avenue for the teeming youth in Asanteman to be employed.

Moreover, KuYA would like to bring to your attention projects like; the Kumasi Airport Expansion Phase 2 &3, KNUST Medical Center, Renovation of Kumasi sports stadium, construction of conference center of international standard in Kumasi and many others which you have giving your word towards to help develop Asanteman.

Moreover, KuYA also want to bring your attention to the

Barekese hydroelectric project initiated by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1965 which was purposed to provide hygienic water and also serve as a source of electricity. Unfortunately, subsequent governments have not given attention to the latter purpose of this project which is an integral part of the Barekese dam project. KuYA entreats you, Mr. President, to make these projects a fully accomplished one.

The Patrons, Executives, and entire members once again congratulate you on your reelection as the President of the Republic of Ghana and ask Nananom to be with you and help you succeed.

Thank You.

Signed

Kwabena Frimpong

General Secretary

Osei Akoto

Ag. Communication Director

Oppong Paul

Ag. Organiser