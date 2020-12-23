ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.12.2020 Social News

ECG asked to replace burnt electric poles on Teshie Bush Road

ECG asked to replace burnt electric poles on Teshie Bush Road
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Residents of Teshie bush road in the Ledzokuku Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to replace an electric pole burnt by fire.

The residents said the electric pole was burnt by fire for almost two months and posing danger to people.

They said the fire incident occurred after one of the many electric prepaid meters fixed on the pole caught fire in October.

Mrs. Mary Djane, a resident, said though personnel of the Company visited the location and mounted a new pole, nothing had since been done leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

“They told us that after the elections on December 7, they will come and change the electric pole and it's been two weeks now and they haven't returned yet'' she said.

Another resident, Mr Daniel Adjei Narh, whose meter also got burnt, said, “The burnt pole has turned to a death trap for our kids who play nearby, because no one knows when it will fall off.''

Mr Narh also appealed to the ECG to address the situation to bring relief to the residents and passersby and avert future disasters.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Take personal security seriously in Yuletide - Ho Police
23.12.2020 | Social News
Avoid buy-one-get-one-free adverts in Christmas — Volta FDA warns
23.12.2020 | Social News
Free covid-19 water ends on December 31
23.12.2020 | Social News
COVID-19: Flights from UK will be canceled if necessary – Gov't
23.12.2020 | Social News
Market fires: Otukonor’s driver released; No charges against him
23.12.2020 | Social News
December 28 to be marked as ‘Boxing Day’ holiday
23.12.2020 | Social News
CHRAJ bemoans lack of collaboration to fight for disability rights
23.12.2020 | Social News
Fake Secessionists' lawyer remanded
22.12.2020 | Social News
Man allegedly behind Kantamanto market fire granted GH¢300,000 bail
23.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Our candidate won Techiman South seat as declared by EC – NP...
44 minutes ago

You can’t win Parliamentary majority using ‘Patapaa’ – Techi...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line