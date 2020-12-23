ModernGhanalogo

23.12.2020 Social News

Take personal security seriously in Yuletide - Ho Police

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Alex Yeboah, in-charge of the Ho Municipal Police Command has advised Ghanaians to take personal security seriously during the Yuletide.

He entreated them to secure their doors when going out and also engage in other forms of security when attending outdoor activities.

ASP Yeboah who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said criminals took advantage of the negligence of people during the festive occasions to rob them of their valuables.

He cautioned them not to walk alone especially in dark alleys during the night and also entreated them not to take the law into their own hands but follow laid down procedures in resolving disputes.

He said "it behooves on all of us to shed our political coloration and see ourselves first and foremost as Ghanaians to jealously protect the peace we are enjoying in the country."

ASP Yeboah reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols at all public gatherings during the yuletide.

The Police Commander appealed to them to assist the Police by giving them timely and accurate information on the activities and movement of suspected criminals in order to have an accident free celebration.

He assured that the Police would continue to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, especially during this time of the year.

---GNA

