COVID-19: Flights from UK will be canceled if necessary – Gov't

The Government says it will consider cancelling international flights to Ghana should the need arise following the outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the U.K.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the new strain of the virus spreading in the U.K. is reported to be more infectious.

The new strain has prompted dozens of countries in the European Union and around the world to close their borders to travellers from the U.K.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Ghana is monitoring the situation before any stringent measures would be taken.

“All cards remain on the table. Ghana has two layers of prevention for international travel but we (Government) continue to observe and if need be and some changes need to take place, it will be done accordingly.”

“That is why, despite the fact that we see commentary on platforms that close flights from the UK, close flights from the US, we are guided by the layers of prevention we have rolled out, but we continue to monitor the situation.” What is happening in the UK?

A new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in southeast England, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“It appears that this strain of the virus may be spreading more quickly, leading to more cases. There’s no indication that it may cause more severe disease.”

This has compelled some European countries including France and Italy to ban flights from the UK.

However, the European Commission has recommended countries lift restrictions and allow essential travel to resume.

