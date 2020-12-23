Tatali-Sanguli Youth for Development hails Hon. Yanwube

Listen to article

A development-oriented youth group aligned to the NPP in the Tatali/Sanguli constituency of the Northern Region, known as Tatali Community Development Association, has hailed Hon. James Cecil Yanwube for his critical and pivotal role in the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the area culminating in an NPP victory.

Speaking in an interview with the Voiceless Media, a member of the group, Mr. Joseph Kofi Mamata explained that the acceptance of Hon. Yanwube to not contest the NPP primaries in the constituency in February 2020, positioned the party as a united front ahead of the elections which saw Nana Akufo Addo winning the Presidential contest for the first time in the Tatali/Sanguli Constituency.

The NPP candidate, Hon. Thomas Mbomba won in the Parliamentary contest as well.

The group hailed Hon. Yanwube for the commitment, dedication, resources, and time that he invested in the campaign over the months to ensure the historic victory and urged him to keep his good works up.

According to the group, Hon. James Cecil Yanwube embarked on a door to door campaign and meetings with selected groups to explain the 2020 manifesto of the NPP to the electorates as well as the policies of Nana Addo leading to the victory of the NPP in the constituency.

In another development, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Tatali/Sanguli Constituency, Hon. Thomas Mbomba has praised and thanked Hon. Yanwube for his role in the victory of the NPP in the constituency.

He noted that he will forever be grateful for his support in the constituency campaign.

When contacted, Hon. James Yanwube explained that, as a true Patriot of the NPP, his intention was to work to ensure an NPP victory at both the Parliamentary and Presidential level and he did just that in view of the very good policies of the NPP for Mother Ghana.