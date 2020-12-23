TTAG National Treasurer-Elect Assures Teacher Trainees of Integrity and Honest in service

Listen to article

The National Treasurer Elect for the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) Mr Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya has assured Teacher Trainees across the country that he will be fair, accurate and honest in his line of duty as Treasurer.

Mr. Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya who is also the SRC General Secretary for the Tamale College of Education (TACE) was on Thursday December 17th, 2020 elected as the National Treasurer for the famous Teacher Trainees Association in Ghana (TTAG)

The election was part of the association (TTAG)' 25th Annual Delegates Congress held at the GNAT Village at Abankro in Ejisu of the Ashanti region.

The event started on Tuesday December 15th and ended on Thursday December 17th 2020.

Position vied for included:

The National President, National General Secretary and Deputy, National Organizing Secretary and Deputy, National Treasurer, National Women Commissioner, National Financial Secretary. Others are the National Vice President (appointed) , National Public Relations Manager, National Coordinator among others

Mr Abdul-Fatawu who went unopposed polled 238 yes votes against 10 no votes and was declared winner and Nationl Treasurer by the Association's electoral Commissioner Adama Mohammed

The elections was conducted by the Electoral Commission of the association (TTAG) with security by the Ghana Police Service

OTHER EXECUTIVES AND THEIR POSITIONS

1. Dimbie Abdul- Mananu, National President

2. Harrison Richard-- National Vice President

3. Felix Aidoo- National General Secretary

4. Sumaila Musah - National Deputy General Secretary

5. Owusu Yaboah Joshua-- National Coordinator

6. Attah Eric Mensah - National Financial Secretary

7. Munirat Hassan - National Women Commissioner

8. Bernard Bremfo Frimpong - National Public Relations Manager

9. Jackson Saaga--National Organizing Secretary and

10. Beyiti Godwin - Deputy National Organizing Secretary

In an interview, Mr Abdul-Fatawu indicated that he would be guided by the fear of the almighty God in his dealings as the keeper of the Teacher Trainees money.

"I will allow the fear of Allah rule in my life as a keeper of Teacher Trainees moneys" he stated

ABOUT THE TEACHER TRAINEES ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (TTAG)

Historically, teacher trainees organize agitations in 1970s and early 1980s on grounds of fair treatment and recognition both by the government and college authorities.

It is on record that in the 1970s, teacher trainees organize meetings to petition the government when they felt threatened as a result of their uncertainty about their status and qualification.

Again, there was a similar agitation for the recognition of trainees allowances in the early 1980s.

However, many beneficiaries of teachers of education afterward had a deep seated conviction about what a union of teacher

trainees could do for its members and nation at large.

Many were of the view that, even though the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) existed, their focus was more on issues

affecting university students.

Many also agreed that teacher trainees need an association for the benefit of co-operation as expected in every human endeavour and some teacher trainees welcomed the idea as a very important tool whiles others were indifferent about the decision.

In the early 1990s teacher trainees forged to form the Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG). This attempt faced stiff opposition from college authorities. Some employed all kinds of

strategies before its germination.

Apparently their contention was that such a union formed will make colleges of education,

the then teacher training college ungovernable.

This notwithstanding, as also said by Nathanael Greene that ―we fight, we get beat, arise and fight again‖ between the end of the 1994/95 and the beginning of the 1995/96 academic year, the

ground became fertile for the formation of TTAG.

Subsequently, the association was officially, inaugurated colourfully on 3rd February, 1996 at the Presbyterian College of Education by Mrs.

Elizabeth Addabor, the then Director of Teacher Education Division of the Ghana Education Service. Mrs. Addabor is equally on record to

have offered her unflinching support to the founding fathers of the association.

It is worthy of notice that before TTAG was inaugurated, teacher trainees in the three Northern Region had a union called Association of Teacher Training Colleges in the Northern Sector (ATTRICONS).

TTAG has its motto as “A model for development” with the slogan TTAG – We mean well!

Its logo id the resemblance of “Nyansapo” store of Knowledge as the Akan tradition signifies that teachers are intelligent folks.

The pentagonal shape of the logo also shows the five administrative sectors of the association, which comprises Colleges in Ashanti and

Brong – Ahafo (ASHBA), the three Northern Regions (ATTRICONS)

Volta Region (VOLTA), Eastern and Greater Regions (EAGA),

Western and Central Region (WEC).

In 2001 at the 6th Annual Delegates’Congress at St. John Bosco

College, Navrongo, congress then approved a written document as the association’s constitution