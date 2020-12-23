Doctor, two others in court for allegedly stealing 18 million

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday granted an GH¢18 million bail with four sureties each, to two persons for allegedly stealing GH¢18,600,000. 00 from their employer.

The sureties, the Court ordered, should be resident within the Court's jurisdiction, they should be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.00, whiles the accused are to report once a week to the Regional Police Command.

Patrick Henry Asiamah-Andoh and Job Kwasi Mensah both accused persons pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing and stealing.

They will make their next appearance on January 11, 2021. Their accomplice, Dr Isaac Musah Addo was not in court when the case was called.

Chief Inspector William Kwadwo Boateng told the Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that, Mohammed Hama is the complainant and the owner of Maiga Oil and a resident of Oshuman in Accra.

He said Dr Addo, currently on the run, is a medical doctor staying at Mamprobi, Asiamah-Andoh, was the General Manager of Ezy Oil and a resident of Lashibi, while Job Kwasi Mensah, a building technologist, resides at Lakeside Estate, and also an employee of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Boateng, said the complainant who holds an Oil Marketing Company (OMC) license, owns petroleum Stations at Ablekuma and Oshuman.

He said in February 2020, the complainant engaged the services of Dr Addo and Asiamah-Addo to manage his Filling Stations as well as the OMC license for him.

Prosecution said Mensah also joined the two in March 2020 and between February and March, 2020, the three withdrew from the complainant's Stanbic Bank Account various sums of monies.

He said the monies were meant for the payment of taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) totaling GH¢15,000.000.00, Bulk Oil Storage Transportation (BOST) Company Limited valued GH¢600,000.00 and National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the sum of GH¢3,000,000.00, all to the tune of GH¢18,600,000.00.

Chief Inspector Boateng said as a result, GRA, BOST and NPA placed embargo on the complainant's OMC license which prevented his filling Stations from lifting fuel, so he queried the accused but they could not account for the monies.

The prosecution said the complainant then lodged a formal complaint to the police which led to their arrest and after investigations, they were arraigned.

He said efforts were being made to arrest Dr Addo.

Ms Rebecca Darko, their counsel, who held brief for Mr Boakye Agyemang told the Court that Dr Addo had not absconded but was not within the jurisdiction of the Court when they were summoned.

She said the accused have cooperated with the police since their arrest, they have a fixed place of abode.

Madam Darko prayed prosecution to furnish the accused persons with all the necessary documents for them to rely on for trial.

---GNA