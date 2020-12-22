South Tongu: 5 killed, several injured in road crash at Tefle

Listen to article

Two vehicles, a Metro bus with registration number GS 3886-17 from Kumasi to Aflao and a Ford transit bus also with registration number GT 6473-20 moving from Keta to Accra have collided at Tefle-Gamloanyikope near Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region at about 3:45 am on Tuesday, December 22.

Mr Benjamin Amekudzi, the Assemblymember for Tefle electoral area told ModernGhana News that the Ford transit vehicle which was moving to Accra from Keta tried overtaking another moving vehicle and accidentally crashed into the Metro bus.

According to him, the injured passengers together with the drivers were taken to Sogakope District Government Hospital for treatment.

Mr Amekudzi also stated that the National ambulance service, the police service together with Ghana National Fire Service were present at the scene.

Sogakope branch of the Ghana police service is yet to address the media on what really caused the accident.