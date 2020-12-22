EC breaks for Christmas, New Year enjoyment

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will go on a Christmas and New Year break, effective Wednesday, 23 December 2020.

A notice signed by the Deputy Chairman of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Bossman Asare, stated that the staff of the electoral management body are expected to resume on Tuesday, 19 January 2021.

“Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Management has decided that the Commission will break for Christmas and New Year on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020 and resume duty on Tuesday, 19th January 2021,” the notice read.

The EC, led by Mrs Jean Mensa, conducted the 2020 general elections on Monday, 7 December 2020.

The exercise aimed at electing a president out of the 12 presidential candidates and 275 parliamentary representatives.

On Wednesday, 9 December 2020, the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was declared winner of the poll.

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.

His closest contender, the presidential candidate of the biggest opposition party, former President John Dramani Mahama, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.

But the NDC has rejected the outcome of the results, while accusing the Electoral Commission of presenting “flawed” and “rigged” results in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

They insist that Mr Mahama won the elections.

Hundreds of NDC supporters have since resorted to protests across the country to drum home their demand reservations.