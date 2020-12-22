Post-2020 elections: GAAM admonishes John Mahama to stop inciting NDC supporters

The Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) has called on the Former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to resort to the legal backing practice by proceeding to a competent court of jurisdiction for redress for any electoral concerns in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections 2020.

According to GAAM, electoral disputes are settled by a court of competent jurisdiction and these are all constitutional practices or laws that have contributed hugely to the achievement of an international electoral positive image of the Republic.

At a press briefing in Accra, the group admonished the NDC leadership to chart a course already blazed by the NPP in 2012 by going to court with evidence to challenge the election results as law-abiding citizens.

It will be recalled that after the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Madam Jean Mensah after the 2020 General Elections the leadership of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and supporters storm some streets in the country to express their displeasure to the results.

According to the results declared by the Chairperson were inadequate and incorrect to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president.

Mr. Alfred Aseidu Adjei, General Secretary, GAAM, who read the press statement on behalf of GAAM emphasised that electoral processes have come a long way and have gone through a series of transitions for them to become an acceptable standard to meeting international expectations for improved participatory democracy.

"The Presidential and Parliamentary election has been acclaimed by the observer community, locally and internationally as the freest and fair of all our elections since the commencement of our Fourth Republican-Democratic Dispensation starting exclusively from 1992".

GAAM further emphasised that the behaviour of the leadership of the NDC in inciting their followers against the EC and subsequently accusing the Ghanaian Media of conniving with the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig the 2020 polls is unfortunate for they have not provided any material of evidential value to authenticate their claims.

He added that GAAM, bear no grudge against the NDC if Excellency, Former Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has a genuine reason to refuse to concede defeat for the recent past 2020 Election or if Mr. Mahama and the NDC supporters believe that their Fundamental Human Rights as citizens of this sovereign country has been violated.

GAAM also seize the opportunity to commend and congratulate the Electoral Commission of Ghana headed by Mrs. Jean Mensah and Staff in organising a successful voter registration coupled with a peaceful incident-free, transparent and fair elections midst the deadly pandemic, COVID-19.

They also extend their congratulations message to President-Elect, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Major of Accra, Hon. Adjei Sowah for being a pillar of the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members.

They also urged all electorates in Greater Accra and the country not to allow themselves to be used as a vessel to cause any disturbances in any form of shape to subvert the peace and security of this country.

The group finally used the opportunity to wish Ghanaians Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year in advance.