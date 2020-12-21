ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.12.2020 Social News

A blind man from the Bono Region writes to Akufo-Addo

By Charles Yeboah
A blind man from the Bono Region writes to Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Before the hovering dust on Ghana's 2020 elections settle, and as to whether or not the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama concedes defeat as announced by the Electoral Commission (EC), a blind man has sent his congratulatory message to the president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The physically challenged man by name Mr Ebenezer Nsowaa and is based in Badu in the Tain District of the Bono Region, added to his open letter what he wishes the President do for Ghanaians in his second term.

Congratulating the sitting President for being given a second mandate to serve Ghanaians, Mr Nsowaa literally petitioned the President in good faith that: pro-poor policies started already should be continued.

As culled into this writeup, the champion for disability rights admonished the President to continue building the national cathedral, care for the aged, and continue to complete projects commenced by his predecessors.

Read below Mr. Ebenezer Nsowaa's letter to President Akufo-Addo:

1221202085035-pulwoba442-blind-2

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghanaian peacekeepers in South Sudan save lives and property as burglars and cattle raiders are dispersed
21.12.2020 | Social News
GUTA vex over recent market fires
21.12.2020 | Social News
Police deny arrest of man behind market fires
21.12.2020 | Social News
Rhyme Sonny's Retorika on Boxing Day
21.12.2020 | Social News
Discharged volta secessionists re-arrested
21.12.2020 | Social News
US-based Ghanaian surgeon who ripped off insurers of $30m pleads guilty to fraud charges
21.12.2020 | Social News
2 robbers gun down at Sawla-Tuna
21.12.2020 | Social News
Yoggu residents compete with animals for water
21.12.2020 | Social News
New coronavirus infections may lead to job losses — Hoteliers
21.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Afoley Quaye caused her own defeat — NPP executives
39 minutes ago

Police deny arrest of man behind market fires
39 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line