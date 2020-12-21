GUTA vex over recent market fires

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed displeasure over the recent fire outbreaks at various markets in Accra.

Several markets, including the Odawna, Kantamanto, and the Kaneshie market have been razed down by fire within the last two months.

Without a conclusive investigative report, some have suggested the involvement of arsonists in these incidents.

Addressing the media at the Kaneshie market today, Monday, December 21, 2020, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng said such acts whether politically motivated or not should be stopped immediately to safeguard traders'.

“We are not going to allow such a thing if it is indeed a politically motivated one. The market is filled with people from various political affiliations and ethnic backgrounds so it doesn’t make sense for anybody to come and burn the market down for political reasons.”

“I don’t want to believe that this is politically motivated, because if it is then I want to tell politicians that this is not the target,” he added.

A section of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was gutted by fire around 11 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

About nine shops were badly affected by the fire incident, while six shops were totally burnt.

---citinewsroom