PWDs in the Tano South Municipality receive share of common fund

The Tano South Municipality Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has disbursed the three percent (3%) Share of the Common Fund meant for people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality.

In a short address to welcome the beneficiaries, the Tano South Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Mad Gladys Zuuri said the Government of Ghana in its policy to invest in the people to transform the economy has made it possible to distribute the items to People living with Disability (PWD) in the Tano South Municipality with the aim of supporting them to expand their businesses.

She advises them to use the items for its purpose and not to sell.

Mad Gladys Zuuri District Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development giving her welcome address

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi extended the warm Greetings from His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the beneficiaries. He said it is an obligation on the part of the government to support people living with disability and through that, the government through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has released the items representing three percent (3%) of the Assembly’s Common Fund to be disbursed to people living with disability in the district.

Explaining the methodology through which beneficiaries are selected, Hon. Takyi said, the Assembly relied on the Data captured from the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in the selection of beneficiaries.

She urged the beneficiaries to always give accurate information to government Institutions and Agencies in compiling individual data for policy and decision making processes.

The Tano South M C E Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi delivering a speech

Addressing the gathering, the MP and the Deputy of Ahafo Region Hon. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere expressed gratitude to be part of the ceremony as he recognises the role Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) play in the socio-economic development of the Municipality and the country as a whole.

He indicated that the government has set up a scheme to allocate three percent (3%) of the Municipal Assembly’s common fund solely to serve the needs of Persons with disabilities.

He affirms that the allocation for the disabled persons is governed and urged all persons living with disabilities to register and join the Association of the disabled so as to benefit from the fund.

Hon. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere Member of Parliament for the Tano South constituency addressing the gathering

Hon. Sekyere said the previous disbursement comprised of physical cash to PWDs which a lot of them complained of not ever receiving them so the government had to restructure the policy to rather support and encourage PWDs economic livelihoods by providing them with equipment and assistive tools. In so doing, it will help to resource them to also employ other people to reduce unemployment in the country.

He again encouraged PWDs to use the equipment /tools to work and not to sell them. He said the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development would embark on unannounced monitoring to assess how PWDs are utilizing the equipment or tools.

The Chairman Abdulai Issah, thanked the Department and the Government for their continuous support and urged all PWDs to utilize the equipment/tools to show their seriousness so as to get more support from the government.

He again said they should not condemn/demean themselves but hold themselves in high esteem so earn respect from the general public.