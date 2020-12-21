ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2020

NDC behind market fires – John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the recent spate of market fires in the country.

Within the past few weeks, the Odawna market at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, Kantamanto market in the Central Business District, Kaneshie market in Accra and Koforidua market have been burnt.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, the party said it has “noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times”.

“The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks,” the statement said.

The party said the police must arrest all those involved and make them face the full rigours of the law.

“While commending the police for arresting one of the suspected arsonists behind the Kantamanto fire outbreak by name, Daniel Dah Kormlah, who had been identified as an active member of the opposition NDC, we also implore the police to immediately arrest Daniel Tee together with all his accomplices and make them face the full rigours of the law.”

