NDC not behind market fires in Accra – Sosu replies NPP

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has dispelled claims by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is behind recent market fires in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News at his Thanksgiving Ceremony at the Adonai chapel in Madina, Sunday, December 20, 2020, Mr. Sosu stated that the NDC was not behind the fires and also do not support such acts.

He added that the rumours of the NDC being behind the fires are from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are trying to paint the party in a bad light.

“I realised that there were rumours on social media suggesting that the NDC is behind the burning of some markets. I want everyone to know that the NDC as a political party has as much stake in Ghana as much as the ruling party so the NDC and John Mahama will not support anybody to go round and destroy property as a way of gaining political power.”

“So, I want everyone to disregard that rumour as something cooked either by the opposition party to create the impression that the NDC is being desperate. We are not desperate but just trying to uphold the will of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

The MP-elect of the Madina constituency also justified the NDC's refusal to accept the declaration of the 2020 General Elections as pronounced by the Electoral Commission.

The Chairperson of the EC declared President Akufo Addo as the President-elect after the polls but the NDC has been embarking on a series of protest across the country against the outcome of the election.