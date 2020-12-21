ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2020 Social News

Vehicle crushes 2 to death in Lower West Akyem

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A Kia truck has killed two persons who were travelling on a motorbike on the Tutu and Akanteng road in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The truck, with registration number ER-246-15, which was alleged to have been speeding, knocked down the two persons who were on the unregistered motorbike.

The rider died on the spot.

The pillion rider died later at the St. Dominic Hospital at Akwatia, also in the Eastern Region.

Confirming the incident, the Municipal Director for the Lower West Akyem arm of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Kwasi Addo Annor, disclosed that the driver of the truck, identified as 46-year-old Asi Agyei, tried to run away after the incident.

He was, however, arrested by the Asamankese police and is currently in the custody of the police assisting with investigations.

---classfm

