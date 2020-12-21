IES urges ECG to urgently resolve prepaid challenges

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has charged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to as a matter of urgency fix the challenges being experienced by pre-paid customers.

In the last few weeks, some pre-paid customers of the ECG have lamented that their electricity credits that are being converted to debits.

According to some of the complainants, the more they buy power to be used, the more they owe the ECG, resulting in many homes and workplaces being disconnected.

In other cases, the pre-paid customers are being slapped with outrageous bills for electricity not consumed.

They are thus compelled to pay for unwarranted bills before they can be credited with any new power purchases.

Having picked up the complaints of the pre-paid customers, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has released a statement urging the Energy Minister to direct the ECG to fix its challenges to ensure customers enjoy the festive season just like any other Ghanaian.

“The IES, as a result, wishes to call on the Minister of Energy as a matter of urgency to direct the ECG to fix these challenges which are greatly inconveniencing legitimate customers of the ECG,” part of a statement from the IES has said today.

Below is the full statement: