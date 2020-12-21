ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2020

AHRIA celebrates top HR practitioners and organizations

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The 2020 edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) celebrated top HR Professionals and Organizations at the plush Movenpick Ambassadors Hotel in Accra on Friday, 18th December, 2020.

In its 3rd Year, AHRIA which is formerly known as the Ghana Human Resource Innovation Awards (GHRIA) rewarded top HR leaders and organizations with top-notch HR Models.

In her speech, Mrs Carol Opata Hogan, Country Manager of Instinct Wave stated that if there is any group of people badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is HR Practitioners because they have had to deal with the harsh impact the pandemic has unleashed on their workforce through the development of new HR models that accommodate working from home, employee appraisals and other employee-related issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it.

While declaring the ceremony open, Dr Edward Kwapong, Fair Wages & Salaries Commission CEO noted that COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of HR management as well as work ethics, hence charging all HR professionals to be tech savvy in order to stay on top.

Aside AHRIA rewarding deserving HR Practitioners it also unveiled the much acclaimed Africa Top 50 HR Leaders which recognizes and celebrates top performing HR Leaders on the African continent.

Below is a list of all award winners and some Africa Top 50 HR Leader listing;

Category Winner
HR Innovation of The Year: Insurance Old Mutual Limited
HR Innovation of the Year: Mining Gold Fields Ghana Ltd
HR Innovation of the Year: Consumer Goods Guinness Ghana Breweries
HR Innovation of The Year: Telecom MTN GHANA
HR Innovation of the Year: Public Sector VRA
Excellence in Employee Branding MTN Nigeria
Excellence in Leadership Development Gold Fields Ghana Ltd
Excellence in Graduate recruitment & Development PWC
Employer of The Year MTN GHANA
Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy Guinness Ghana Breweries
Outstanding Employee Retention Policy MTN GHANA
HR Team of the Year: Bronze Guinness Ghana Breweries
HR Team of the Year: Silver Gold Fields Ghana Ltd
HR Team of the Year: Gold MTN GHANA
Emerging HR Professional of the Year Mr. Jehoshaphat T. Abaya

Human Capital Executive Old Mutual Limited Ghana
Emerging HR Professional of the Year Audrey Achaw Acting HR Director Guinness Ghana Breweries
HR Professional of the year: Private Sector Mr. Francis Eduku Vice President & Head of Human Resources of West Africa Region, Gold Fields
Outstanding contribution to HR Industry: Amma Benneh- Amponsah HR Executive, MTN GHANA
HR Professional of the Year: Public Sector Dr. (Mrs.) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng Deputy Chief Executive
Industry personality of the Year Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah Regional HRD W/A & Ghana FanMilk Ghana
Most People-Focused CEO of the Year: Private Sector Mr. Gavin Pike MD Diageo SA
Most People Focused CEO of the Year (Public Sector) Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa Chief Executive
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah Regional HRD W/A & Ghana FanMilk Ghana

Africa Top 50 HR Leader Amma Korantema Ansah CEO / Lead Consultant for PEAK Resources Consulting
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Dr. (Mrs.) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng Deputy Chief Executive, VRA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Amma Benneh- Amponsah HR Executive, MTN GHANA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Mrs. Judith Ron Oppong-Tawiah Head, HR & Administration Energy Commission
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Theodora Nti- Appiah Senior Manager, Human capital
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Esther Akinnukawe Group Human Resources Director MTN Nigeria
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Gifty Fordwuo Head Human Resources Standard Chartered Bank
Africa Top 50 HR Leader William Easmon HR Director Barclays Bank Ghana Ltd

Africa Top 50 HR Leader Eric Sewonu Adadevoh Chief Human Resource Officer AirtelTigo
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Kodwo Abbiw Jackson Director, HR & Admin National Petroleum Authority
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Nixon A-Awuah Head of HR Tullow Oil Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Jones Ofosu Head of Admin / HR Food and Drugs Authority
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Angela Abraham MBA HR Director the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Mr. Ola Ehinmoro Human Resource Director (Ghana & Nigeria) Unilever Nigeria Plc
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Joyce Folake Coker Group Human resources Director for Africa. Nigeria PZ Cussons

Africa Top 50 HR Leader Grace Omo-Lamai Human Resources Director Nigerian Breweries PLC
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Salome Nderitu HR Director, East Africa Unilever Kenya
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Paul Norman Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Group SA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Sharon Taylor head of Human Capital Standard Bank SA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Matimba M Mbungela Chief Human Resources Officer, Vodacom Group SA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Lawrence Mlotshwa Group Human Resources Director, Absa Bank SA
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Rosemond Bene Ebe-Arthur Group Head Human Resources First Bank Nigeria Ltd
Africa Top 50 HR Leader Olatoyosi Adekoya
Senior Vice President HR Africa Finance Corporation

