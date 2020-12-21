AHRIA celebrates top HR practitioners and organizations

The 2020 edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) celebrated top HR Professionals and Organizations at the plush Movenpick Ambassadors Hotel in Accra on Friday, 18th December, 2020.

In its 3rd Year, AHRIA which is formerly known as the Ghana Human Resource Innovation Awards (GHRIA) rewarded top HR leaders and organizations with top-notch HR Models.

In her speech, Mrs Carol Opata Hogan, Country Manager of Instinct Wave stated that if there is any group of people badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is HR Practitioners because they have had to deal with the harsh impact the pandemic has unleashed on their workforce through the development of new HR models that accommodate working from home, employee appraisals and other employee-related issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it.

While declaring the ceremony open, Dr Edward Kwapong, Fair Wages & Salaries Commission CEO noted that COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of HR management as well as work ethics, hence charging all HR professionals to be tech savvy in order to stay on top.

Aside AHRIA rewarding deserving HR Practitioners it also unveiled the much acclaimed Africa Top 50 HR Leaders which recognizes and celebrates top performing HR Leaders on the African continent.

Below is a list of all award winners and some Africa Top 50 HR Leader listing;

Category Winner HR Innovation of The Year: Insurance Old Mutual Limited HR Innovation of the Year: Mining Gold Fields Ghana Ltd HR Innovation of the Year: Consumer Goods Guinness Ghana Breweries HR Innovation of The Year: Telecom MTN GHANA HR Innovation of the Year: Public Sector VRA Excellence in Employee Branding MTN Nigeria Excellence in Leadership Development Gold Fields Ghana Ltd Excellence in Graduate recruitment & Development PWC Employer of The Year MTN GHANA Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy Guinness Ghana Breweries Outstanding Employee Retention Policy MTN GHANA HR Team of the Year: Bronze Guinness Ghana Breweries HR Team of the Year: Silver Gold Fields Ghana Ltd HR Team of the Year: Gold MTN GHANA Emerging HR Professional of the Year Mr. Jehoshaphat T. Abaya

Human Capital Executive Old Mutual Limited Ghana Emerging HR Professional of the Year Audrey Achaw Acting HR Director Guinness Ghana Breweries HR Professional of the year: Private Sector Mr. Francis Eduku Vice President & Head of Human Resources of West Africa Region, Gold Fields Outstanding contribution to HR Industry: Amma Benneh- Amponsah HR Executive, MTN GHANA HR Professional of the Year: Public Sector Dr. (Mrs.) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng Deputy Chief Executive Industry personality of the Year Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah Regional HRD W/A & Ghana FanMilk Ghana Most People-Focused CEO of the Year: Private Sector Mr. Gavin Pike MD Diageo SA Most People Focused CEO of the Year (Public Sector) Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa Chief Executive Africa Top 50 HR Leader Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah Regional HRD W/A & Ghana FanMilk Ghana

Africa Top 50 HR Leader Amma Korantema Ansah CEO / Lead Consultant for PEAK Resources Consulting Africa Top 50 HR Leader Dr. (Mrs.) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng Deputy Chief Executive, VRA Africa Top 50 HR Leader Amma Benneh- Amponsah HR Executive, MTN GHANA Africa Top 50 HR Leader Mrs. Judith Ron Oppong-Tawiah Head, HR & Administration Energy Commission Africa Top 50 HR Leader Theodora Nti- Appiah Senior Manager, Human capital Africa Top 50 HR Leader Esther Akinnukawe Group Human Resources Director MTN Nigeria Africa Top 50 HR Leader Gifty Fordwuo Head Human Resources Standard Chartered Bank Africa Top 50 HR Leader William Easmon HR Director Barclays Bank Ghana Ltd

Africa Top 50 HR Leader Eric Sewonu Adadevoh Chief Human Resource Officer AirtelTigo Africa Top 50 HR Leader Kodwo Abbiw Jackson Director, HR & Admin National Petroleum Authority Africa Top 50 HR Leader Nixon A-Awuah Head of HR Tullow Oil Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leader Jones Ofosu Head of Admin / HR Food and Drugs Authority Africa Top 50 HR Leader Angela Abraham MBA HR Director the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leader Mr. Ola Ehinmoro Human Resource Director (Ghana & Nigeria) Unilever Nigeria Plc Africa Top 50 HR Leader Joyce Folake Coker Group Human resources Director for Africa. Nigeria PZ Cussons